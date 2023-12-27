As they hang onto their playoff hopes by a thread, the Bengals are soon expected to gain some major defensive reinforcements.

Despite Joe Burrow's season-ending injury, the Cincinnati Bengals still have a shot at making the playoffs. As the Bengals look to pull off the improbable, Cincinnati will be welcoming back some crucial defensive reinforcements.

The Bengals have activated Cam Taylor-Britt's practice window, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Taylor-Britt will not be eligible to return until Week 18 since he was on IR. But with the Bengals designating him to return and now activating his practice window, the path to that return is now clear.

Taylor-Britt suffered an ankle injury in the weeks leading up to Cincinnati's Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries have been a problem for the cornerback this season, as he has also dealt with a quad issue. But when on the field, Taylor-Britt has become a crucial part of the Bengals' defensive success.

In 10 starts this season, the cornerback racked up 46 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions. Despite spending time on IR, Taylor-Britt still leads the Bengals in interceptions. His passes defended are second on the team to only Daxton Hill.

Overall, Cincinnati's pass defense ranks 28th in the NFL, allowing 256.1 yards per game. Getting Cam Taylor-Britt back into the lineup should give the Bengals the defensive boost they need.

Their only hope is that it isn't too late. At 8-7, Cincinnati will need to both win and have luck on their side to make the postseason. While he won't be arriving until Week 18, the Bengals are looking for Cam-Britt to shit the luck on their side and swing their momentum in the playoffs' direction.