The Bengals' playoff chances took a big hit because of these guys!

In a disheartening Week 16 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals found themselves on the wrong side of a 34-11 defeat. This made a huge dent in the Bengals' playoff aspirations. The team entered the contest hoping to make a significant stride in their postseason journey. Instead, however, they stumbled in a lackluster performance. Several key factors contributed to their downfall.

Week 16 Loss

The Bengals grappled with challenges throughout the match, with Jake Browning's three interceptions hindering their ability to rack up more points. The Steelers adeptly exploited the Bengals' vulnerabilities. They capitalized on the absence of nose guard DJ Reader, striking with three plays covering 44 yards or more. This defeat snapped the Bengals' win streak at three games and gave them an 8-7 record.

Jake Browning showcased improved offensive execution compared to the initial encounter with the Steelers. However, his three interceptions proved costly, preventing the Bengals from increasing their point tally. Pittsburgh seized the opportunity presented by the turnovers, accumulating 17 points on the way to their big win. This victory halted a three-game losing streak for the Steelers while thwarting the Bengals' attempt to extend their winning streak to four games. Both teams now carry the same record. However, Cincinnati lacks an AFC North victory and suffered season sweeps at the hands of the Steelers and Ravens. Looking ahead, the Bengals face the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, followed by a home finale against the Browns.

Here we will look at the Cincinnati Bengals who are most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jake Browning

Discounting the three unfortunate interceptions, Jake Browning showcased a much-improved performance compared to his first outing against the Steelers. Cincinnati converted six of 13 third-down attempts and amassed 368 yards of offense. Again, that's a significant improvement over the initial game's meager two third-down conversions out of 10 attempts.

Browning finished the game with 335 passing yards. He surpassed Mason Rudolph's 290 yards. Notably, two of Rudolph's drives commenced in Bengals territory, courtesy of interceptions.

The initial interception thrown by Browning occurred in the end zone. This happened just as the Bengals had a chance to put three points on the board after Pittsburgh took a 7-0 lead on the second drive. In his postgame press conference, Browning explained that he intended to throw the ball away. However, it landed directly in the hands of Patrick Peterson.

The second interception was targeted for Tyler Boyd at Cincinnati's 14-yard line. This one led to two subsequent Steelers touchdowns. The third interception picked off at the Bengals' 43-yard line, resulted in a field goal for the Steelers. Since Joe Burrow's injury, Browning had been excellent as the Bengals' stand-in quarterback. However, he clearly struggled here against Pittsburgh.

3 PICKS FOR JAKE BROWNING.pic.twitter.com/1xiqmROJ7Q — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 24, 2023

Offensive Line

Facing TJ Watt and the formidable Steelers defense proved challenging for the Bengals' offensive line. Yes, they conceded only three sacks. That said, Browning faced frequent pressure. Their running backs also found little room at the line of scrimmage. Despite a generally solid season, the Bengals' offensive line will need to improve in the remaining games.

DC Lou Anarumo

The Bengals' defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, played a pivotal role in the team's success over the past two seasons. However, the 2023 season has presented significant struggles for the defense. They have ranked poorly in various categories. In Week 16, the Bengals faced a tough outing against Rudolph and the struggling Steelers' offense. They conceded 34 points with Anarumo seemingly lacking answers. The upcoming offseason will be crucial for the Bengals' defense, with key players set to become free agents. This requires tough decisions and investments in cap space and draft picks. Maybe they also need to reconsider keeping Anarumo.

Chidobe Awuzie

Chidobe Awuzie is currently recovering from an ACL tear. He has faced a challenging season, particularly with Cam Taylor-Britt sidelined. Unfortunately, Awuzie appeared to be a player still recovering from rehabilitation in this game. After Tee Higgins' 80-yard touchdown suggested a potential momentum shift, Awuzie was beaten on a go route by Pittsburgh's George Pickens. This led to a decisive 66-yard touchdown, extinguishing any hopes of a Cincy comeback.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of the Cincinnati Bengals' disheartening Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, several key contributors faced scrutiny for their roles in the defeat. While Jake Browning demonstrated improvement, his three interceptions proved costly. The offensive line struggled to provide adequate protection, resulting in Browning facing frequent pressure. Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo faced challenges as the Bengals' defense grappled with a difficult season. They just failed to contain the Steelers' offensive onslaught. Chidobe Awuzie also faced a momentous setback in the form of a critical touchdown allowed. As the Bengals reflect on this setback, the upcoming last two weeks loom large. With the playoffs slipping further away, the Bengals must regroup and address these shortcomings to finish the season on a stronger note.