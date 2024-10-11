The Cincinnati Bengals came into the season as Super Bowl contenders. Now, they have a 1-4 record. The need to quickly turn things around before it is too late. The football world will be watching as they try to do so in Week 6, as the Bengals will take on the New York Giants during Sunday Night Football.

In this article, we will detail everything that you need to know about that game.

When and where is the Bengals vs. Giants game?

The Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 13 will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Giants will host the game, so the football game will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Football Night in America coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

NBC will broadcast this game, meaning it is also available for streaming on Peacock. Additionally, you can watch the game with fuboTV. Mike Tirico will call the game, while Cris Collinsworth will provide color commentary. The sideline reporter will be Melissa Stark.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Bengals -3.5 | O/U 47.5

Bengals storylines

The odds of making the playoffs are incredibly low when a team starts off 1-4. They fall off a cliff when you are 1-5. In fact, only three teams have accomplished that feat since the merger. That makes this a true must-win game for the Bengals, despite the fact that we are less than a third of the way through the season.

Ja'Marr Chase, who held out of training camp because of a contract dispute, didn't look like himself in the early part of the season. The receiver who lines up opposite him, Tee Higgins, missed time at the start of the year because of an injury. Even Joe Burrow dealt with injury issues at the start of the season.

Everyone is back and healthy now, but it will be too little too late if the Bengals don't start collecting wins soon. The team actually looks solid, specifically on offense. In Week 5, Burrow threw five touchdown passes as Chase racked up 10 catches for 193 yards while Higgins added nine catches for 83 yards.

This has actually been the best start to Burrow's career. He is first in the league in passing touchdowns and passer rating, he ranks second in completion percentage, and he is sixth in passing yards. Cincinnati hasn't been able to close though, and the defense has allowed way too many points.

The 29 points per game the Bengals are allowing are the second most in football, and they even allowed 41 points in Week 5. That showdown against the Baltimore Ravens came down to the wire though, as the game went to overtime. Additionally, the Bengals have been known for their slow starts in recent years, and they've usually been able to get back on track. Another loss though, and they could be out of the playoff picture soon.

Giants storylines

The Giants are also desperate for some wins. They are currently 2-3, which sits them in last place in the NFC East. Few predicted the Giants to have a great season, but Malik Nabers has helped make them a better team than expected. The rookie receiver has immediately established himself as one of the best receivers in football.

Nabers missed Week 5 with a concussion though, and he was a DNP at practice on Oct. 10, which leaves his status for Sunday Night Football up in the air. Kayvon Thibodeaux is another star Giants player on the injured report this week. The edge rusher is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, so New York is at risk to being without some of their best players.

Luckily, Daniel Jones is having somewhat of a resurgence. After struggling with his touchdown-to-interception ratio in recent years, Jones has tossed five touchdowns to only one interception in the last four weeks. Jones is playing with a massive contract that makes him the franchise guy, but there were doubts if he could compete at a starting level going forward. So far, Jones has proven those doubts wrong.

Both the Bengals and the Giants are desperate for a win. You can imagine that they will play with a little extra effort during Sunday Night Football. So, who do you think will come out victorious?