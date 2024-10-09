The New York Giants have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. New York is 2-3 heading into Week 6 and sits at the bottom of the NFC East. The Giants will be without one of their top defensive players after some surprise injury news on Wednesday.

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist and had surgery to repair it today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Related New York Giants NewsArticle continues below
Why Giants aren’t a playoff contender after win over Seahawks
Why Giants aren’t a playoff contender after win over Seahawks
Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson immediately stops live stream after Brian Daboll message
Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson immediately stops live stream after Brian Daboll message
Giants allow Seahawks TD in worst possible way
Giants allow Seahawks TD in worst possible way

Giants coach Brian Daboll described Thibodeaux as “week-to-week” following the surgery.