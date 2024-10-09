The New York Giants have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. New York is 2-3 heading into Week 6 and sits at the bottom of the NFC East. The Giants will be without one of their top defensive players after some surprise injury news on Wednesday.

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist and had surgery to repair it today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Giants coach Brian Daboll described Thibodeaux as “week-to-week” following the surgery.