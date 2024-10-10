ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bengals have struggled this season and are coming off a loss against the Ravens, while the Giants are coming off a big win against the Giants. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Giants prediction and pick.

The Bengals are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. They are 1-4 and are coming off a huge loss against the Ravens. Their lone win was against the Panthers, and they lost to the Patriots, Chiefs, and Commanders before the Ravens last week. The Bengals have a great offense, but they have a lot of issues on defense. This is a big matchup for them to rebound and finally get back on track.

The Giants have been inconsistent this season on their way to a 2-3 record. They have wins against the Browns and Seahawks but have losses against the Vikings, Commanders, and Cowboys. They got a big win against the Seahawks last week, thanks to their defense showing up and playing well. The Giants are an enigma of a team so far this season because they have massive questions, but they also have some talent, mainly at receiver.

Here are the Bengals-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Giants Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

New York Giants: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Giants

Time: 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals are in desperate need of getting their season turned around after starting 1-4. Their offense has been great, and they average 359 yards per game, which is ninth in the NFL. They also average 28 points per game, which is good for third in the NFL. They have been trying to find balance on offense, which has been mixed. Chase Brown and Zach Moss have been a solid tandem on the ground. Brown leads in 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries, while Moss has 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Through the air, Joe Burrow has 1,370 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a 72.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great, with Ja'Marr Chase having a monster season with 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Conversely, the Bengals' defense has been awful this season, and it does not seem they can fix it. They allow 365.4 total yards per game and 29 points per game. They have struggled against the pass but are third to last in rushing yards allowed per game at 151.4 yards. This defense has talent, with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson off each edge and then Logan Wilson in the middle. This defense has a decent matchup against a Giants team that has struggled on offense in their own right.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been on a bumpy road to start the season and have many questioning if they are good or not. They are struggling, averaging 321.4 yards per game and scoring 17.8 points on offense. The offense goes as Daniel Jones goes. He has 1,138 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64% completion percentage. The running game has been solid, with Devin Singletary having 221 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 56 carries. Malik Nabers is the best rookie player on the team, having 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions.

The Giants' defense has been okay at best this season. They allow 316 yards per game and 20.8 points per game. They are solid against both the run and the pass. This defense's talent starts up front with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in the front seven. The Giants' defense has talent and has played well, but this will be a massive challenge against the Bengals' offense and how red-hot they have been to start the year.

Final Bengals-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Bengals are the pick in this game. They are in desperation mode and need a win. They are also a more talented team than they have shown. Expect the Bengals to win and cover relatively easily.

Final Bengals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110)