Joe Burrow isn't panicking amid the Cincinnati Bengals' 1-3 start. The Bengals quarterback clearly hasn't been himself, playing through a calf injury that he suffered in training camp and then re-injured in Week 2. With Cincinnati in desperate need of a win when it visits the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, Joe Burrow believes his health is headed in the right direction.

“This is the best I’ve felt after a game. So I am optimistic,” Burrow told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Through four weeks, Burrow has been unrecognizable from the quarterback who has played in the last two AFC Championship Games. Burrow has completed 57.6% of his passes for 728 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has an atrocious 69.1 passer rating.

The Tennessee Titans embarrassed the Bengals 27-3 in Week 4. Burrow had 165 passing yards. His 5.5 yards per attempt were a season-high.

The calf injury has clearly limited what Burrow can do. Constantly in shotgun, the highest-paid quarterback of all time has largely been limited to quick, short throws. Ja'Marr Chase's 29 receptions have only come with 9.8 yards per catch. Two years ago, each Chase reception went for 18 yards on average.

Tee Higgins is dealing with a more serious injury. The receiver has a rib injury that could sideline him in Week 5.

The Bengals are tied for last in the NFL with 4.0 yards per play. Cincinnati's 12.3 points per game are the fewest in the AFC.

Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals is a game that the Bengals should win. Cincinnati is favored on the road. Arizona was projected to be among the worst teams in the NFL. Despite their inspired play, the Cardinals are still only 1-3.

If the Bengals can't beat the Cardinals, Burrow's optimism could quickly disappear.