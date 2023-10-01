The Cincinnati Bengals are in a deep hole after Joe Burrow got shut down by the Tennessee Titans. Week 4 disappointed most fans of the AFC team and it came for a good reason. They succumbed to yet another loss without putting up much of a fight. The glaring difference-maker in the matchup? The Titans' secondary with Jeffery Simmons, Kristian Fulton, Trevis Gipson, Kevin Byard, and Arden Key among others.

Kristian Fulton unveiled what this win meant for them as a unit, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

“It's still early in the season. We're still building on our team, the defensive side. We're definitely a big booster and that's an explosive group of guys. It's a big boost for us and we just got to keep going… a lot more games to go,” the Titans cornerback declared.

The team Titans secondary limited the Bengals to just 211 total yards while their offense notched 400. Joe Burrow only threw 20 completions and earned 165 yards, which was good for the Titans. Fulton outlined what their mindset is after winning they won.

“It's a big thing for us because this team, that we just played, they have been to the playoffs and AFC championship… We see what our potential can be and we cannot downplay nobody else. I'm not saying that any other team cannot make it to that point but, you know, that's a great team we just played,” he declared.

It was a team effort on the defensive side for the Titans. Trevis Gipson and Key both recorded a sack during the game. Byard recorded six tackles throughout the four quarters of the match as well. Overall, they made Burrow's stay in the pocket a living hell.