The Cincinnati Bengals have their future written in stone. They have just given Joe Burrow the highest NFL contract for a quarterback. Joe Sheisty got the deal done before Cincy faced their first opponents of the season. It also ranks as one of the most expensive contracts in the league's history. It overtook Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts in terms of valuation.

Joe Burrow is staying with the Bengals. He just signed an insane contract that nets him $55 million per year. This was despite injury concerns during NFL Training Camp and huge question marks on his return for Week 1. But, Joey B pulled it off in just the nick of time. Now, Cincinnati can focus on contending for Super Bowl wins as Burrow enters his prime years.

The insane deal made him overtake Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The NFL has experienced three record-breaking contracts in a span of a single offseason. Some fans even predicted that Joe would get a better deal than Herbert once the Chargers had signed the QB.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Knew it was a matter of time and of course, it’s more than Justin Herbert,” a fan wrote.

Knew it was a matter of time and of course it’s more than Justin Herbert https://t.co/DLOWw1p0H9 — If These Balls Could Talk (@iftheseballspod) September 8, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Others are starting to notice a pattern that has been happening in the NFL market with the Bengals signing, “Move over Justin Herbert, you were only the highest-paid player until the next contract. And know how long Burrow will stay the highest-paid player? Until the next contract.”

Move over Justin Herbert, you were only the highest paid player until the next contract. And know how long burrow will stay highest paid player? Until the next contract. https://t.co/VS51ul4vID — Eric Naierman (@ENaierman) September 8, 2023

Will the Bengals star be able to hold on to this ranking for long?