With Joe Burrow expected to play in Week 1, attention now turns to whether or not the star quarterback and the Cincinnati Bengals will agree to a contract extension. Burrow's injury concerns had previously been a topic of discussion. However, a recent report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests a contract extension could be on the verge of coming to fruition with Week 1 right around the corner.

“Once the Nick Bosa deal got done, again, same agent… All eyes now on Joe Burrow,” Rapoport said. “Here's my understanding of where this stands. There is confidence that Joe Burrow will get a new deal before kickoff.”

Joe Burrow-Bengals contract extension?

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Burrow is one of the best QBs in the NFL. He's already led the Bengals to multiple deep playoff runs including a Super Bowl appearance. His outstanding play also led to MVP consideration in 2022. Rapoport believes Burrow will earn a massive contract as a result.

“Of course, Joe Burrow is going to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when that happens. It's just a matter of how high does he get? Joe Burrow is already rich, he's going to be richer. I think this is going to end up in a really good place for Joe Burrow, for the Bengals and for everyone who is literally just waiting on this deal to happen. But yes, there is some optimism there.”

Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player with his contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Burrow seems to be on track for a similar result as a QB with the Bengals. At just 26-years old, Cincinnati surely considers Burrow the QB of the future.

Based on Rapoport's report, a contract extension may be announced very soon. We will provide updates as they are made available.