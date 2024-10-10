Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals came into the 2024 season as one of the favorites to battle with the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Bengals have gotten off to a brutal start at 1-4, and frustration has been one of the team's watchwords. Chase let that frustration bubble to the surface in the Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs when he felt a hip-drop tackle penalty should have been called on Kansas City.

When it was not, Chase let loose with what the NFL labeled as “verbal abuse” towards referee Alex Kemp, and the league responded with a fine of $31,599. Chase appealed the massive financial hit, but the NFL did not relent.

Chase revealed Thursday that the fine remained intact as the NFL turned down his appeal. There appeared to be some confusion about the subject of the fine, as Chase had previously referred to being fined for a “violent gesture.” When he tweeted about that earlier, he said he had no idea what the fine was all about. Apparently, the loss of his appeal confirmed the subject was the verbal abuse of Kemp.

Bengals have suffered close losses against three solid teams

While the Bengals (1-4) find themselves in a tie for third place in the AFC Central with the Cleveland Browns, three of the losses came in highly competitive games against upper-echelon teams.

The hip-drop incident occurred in a 26-25 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions, and it was a game the Bengals clearly had a chance to win. The following week, the Bengals dropped a 38-33 decision to the Washington Commanders. Washington is probably the biggest surprise team in the NFL this season, and the 4-1 Commanders find themselves in first place in the NFC East.

The Bengals dropped a 41-38 overtime decision to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, and that's probably the most painful defeat suffered by head coach Zac Taylor's team this season. Cincinnati had a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens rallied to send the game to an extra session and Cincinnati missed a chance to win the game in overtime when a field goal attempt was botched.

The Bengals also dropped their season opener to the New England Patriots and their only victory was a 34-24 triumph over the Carolina Panthers.

Since it is early in the season, the Bengals still have time to get back on track. However, their margin of error has diminished and they are going to pick up their level of play immediately.

Ja'Marr Chase has gotten off to a notable start with 29 receptions for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns.