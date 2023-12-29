Bengals receive a positive injury update on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt ahead of the Chiefs game.

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team received some good news on Cam Taylor-Britt. With the playoffs around the corner, Cincinnati may have just gotten what they needed to have an edge over Kansas City.

After being on the IR for several weeks, Taylor-Britt is finally set to return from injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. We should see him on the field on Sunday.

“Bengals returned CB Cam Taylor-Britt to their active roster from the injured reserve list. Taylor-Britt had been on IR since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury.”

This is massive news for the Bengals who are hoping to spoil the Chiefs' playoff hopes. Although Kansas City has some major wide receiver problems, having Cam Taylor-Britt return from injury is key for this game. Especially considering Rashee Rice has come to life in recent weeks.

Additionally, there is no love lost between the Bengals and Chiefs. These teams have trash talked each other leading up to the game. So, having one of their top cornerbacks return is essential for their success.

This season alone, Taylor-Britt has been a consistent cornerback. Before falling to injury, the Bengals' second-year corner has recorded 46 total tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass deflections, a forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown. It's safe to say, he's a key component to this defense.

Hopefully, he can hit the ground running and doesn't look rusty in his return. If that's the case, then Cincinnati's defense could be a real problem for Kansas City. We'll see how he does though, as the Bengals shouldn't have any restraints on him for Sunday's game.