The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to contend for the Super Bowl once again in 2023. During their rematch of Super Bowl 56, they'll take a look back to the past to honor two of the best players in franchise history: Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson.

The Bengals announced that they will induct Johnson and Esiason into their Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 25. Neither former star is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but both had great careers with Cincinnati.

Boomer Esiason made three Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Bengals, winning the 1988 NFL MVP, making him the last Cincinnati player to win the award and only the second ever along with Ken Anderson. In the franchise's history, he ranks third all-time in passing touchdowns and passing yards and fourth in total pass completions. He led the team to Super Bowl 23, as well.

“I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders,” said Esiason in the Bengals' announcement. “They're the ones who have the memories. They're the ones who spend the money to support the team. They're the ones who know who their favorite players are and who had the biggest impact when they were there. That's not to be taken lightly or ever taken for granted.”

Chad Johnson, who many football fans know as Chad Ochocinco and lived in the team's stadium for two years, is the lone player to accumulate 10,000 receiving yards during his time with the Bengals. He leads the franchise in receiving touchdowns and receptions, too, and was named to six Pro Bowls during his decade in the orange and black.

“It means everything,” Johnson said in the Bengals' announcement. “To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It's a great honor and I'm very appreciative. I'm getting my flowers now while I can smell them. To me, this honor means much more than getting a gold jacket, honestly. This is home. The fans understand the good times and the bad times, the ups and downs, and they accepted me as my true authentic self. This is a welcome home – you will always be a part of us – and this means a lot to me. A lot.”

It's fitting that the Bengals are honoring a great quarterback and wide receiver, as they are currently led by young stars at each position. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have led Cincinnati to great heights and have the team set up with one of the brightest futures in the NFL. Their playoff success has revitalized the team, which featured numerous great players over the years but rarely a great team.

Before the Burrow-and-Chase Bengals' run to the Super Bowl, the last Bengals' playoff win — a 41-14 drubbing of the Houston Oilers in the Wild Card Round in 1991 — was quarterbacked by Esiason, who contributed three total touchdowns. Johnson's Bengals team made the playoffs only twice, losing both Wild Card games, and were often held back by lackluster defensive units.

The other members of the Bengals' Ring of Honor include Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley. Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson will officially join the pantheon of Cincinnati greats as the current team looks to start off the 2023 season on the right foot.