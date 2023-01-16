Former NFL star Chad Johnson is back to his generous ways, this time dropping a $1000 tip to a server rocking with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of the Bengals’ Sunday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson took a trip to Cincinnati on Saturday and went into a local bar called Holy Grail. On Twitter, the former Cincy Pro Bowler shared how he dropped the massive tip in what was a clear show of support for the home team.

On the receipt he uploaded, Johnson wrote, “Ravens don’t stand a chance tomorrow!! Who Dey.” He then captioned his tweet “Proverbs 11: 25 (Bengals Edition). The said bible verse says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Chad Johnson definitely went all-out in his support of the Bengals here, and he did it in his own unique way.

It’s not the first time that the ex-NFL superstar gave a huge tip to help others. Back in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, he also gave a $1000 tip to help a restaurant that just reopened. That is only one of multiple instances that he did the random act of kindness.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals took down the Ravens on Sunday behind an incredible Sam Hubbard fumble return TD in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati took the 24-17 win, and it’s safe to assume Johnson is one of the happiest people on Sunday evening following the victory.

The blessings certainly came back to the Bengals, and sure enough, that should only motivate Johnson to continue his good deeds even more.