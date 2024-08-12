The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to bounce back after a rough 2023 campaign, and there are plenty of reasons why they should be expected to post a big turnaround season. Joe Burrow is healthy and figures to be back under center come Week 1, and he still has a bevy of talented playmakers surrounding him on offense in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Zack Moss.

Beyond that, some big upgrades were made along Cincy's offensive line, as they signed veteran tackle Trent Brown in free agency and used the 18th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Amarius Mims. While Brown and Mims are battling for a starting job at right tackle, it looks like Mims has endured a setback, as he is reportedly set to miss several weeks due to a strained pec he recently suffered.

Via Paul Dehner Jr.:

“OT Amarius Mims sustained a strained pec and will miss several weeks, according to Zac Taylor. Disappointing to hear and that will definitely put him being ready at the start of the season in jeopardy.”

Amarius Mims could miss start of Bengals 2024 campaign

Mims was one of the best offensive linemen in the 2024 draft class, and the Bengals were hoping that he could emerge as a long-term starter for them at a tackle spot. Signing Brown was simply an insurance plan in case he needed more time to develop, but now it seems like Brown may have to start anyways due to this injury.

This is a pretty big blow, as Cincy clearly had high hopes for Mims considering how they used their first-round pick on him. After three strong seasons with Georgia in college, he was one of the most NFL-ready offensive line prospects in the draft, and while he was certainly competing with Brown for the starting job, he would have had a good shot at landing it over him.

Now his status is incredibly murky, as he may not end up being for the beginning of the regular season. That puts the spotlight on Brown, who had a rough 2023 campaign with the New England Patriots prior to landing with the Bengals. He has the upside to perform at a high level, but if he struggles, having Mims available to turn to would be a great alternative. Whether that option will exist early on in the season remains to be seen, though, and it's clear that Mims' injury status will have to be monitored over the coming weeks.