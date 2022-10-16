Bengals make final Tee Higgins injury decision for Week 6 vs. Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals have listed star wide receiver Tee Higgins as active for Sunday’s Week 6 showdown against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins has been dealing with an ankle injury leading up to the clash and was considered a game-time decision to take the field in New Orleans. Just a couple of hours before kickoff, the Bengals made their final decision on Higgins, declaring that he’d be able to suit up and take the field against the Saints, via Andrew Siciliano.

Having Higgins available is a huge boost for the Bengals’ offense. While it’s not fully clear if he’ll be able to play his usual workload, he’s another key weapon that the Saints’ secondary will have to account for. New Orleans’ defense is without star cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, so adding Higgins back into the mix will further elevate Cincinnati’s advantage heading into the game.

Joe Burrow will certainly be delighted to have one of his top targets back in action. Higgins suited up in Week 5 vs. the Ravens, but reaggravated his injury and exited the game in the first half without making a single catch or receiving a target.

With the Saints marred by injury, the Bengals have a real chance to grab an important win on the road, and Higgins will hopefully be on the field long enough to make an impact on offense.

This season, Tee Higgins has 20 receptions and 315 yards across five games, including his 10 snaps in Week 5. He’s been held under 70 yards just once this season (excluding last week) and has two touchdowns on the year.