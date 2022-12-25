By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are surging in the AFC right now. Their latest win against the New England Patriots was their seventh win in a row this season. After the game, all of the players headed home on the team plane to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately… that wasn’t the case. It was reported earlier today that the Bengals’ plane had to make an emergency landing after one of their engines died, per Mark Slaughter. Scary stuff.

The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely” This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) December 25, 2022

Thankfully, the Bengals’ team plane landed safely and no one was hurt. They landed at JFK Airport and waited for another flight to bring them back home. Still, that had to be a little nerve-wracking for everyone on board.

As mentioned earlier, the Bengals are coming off a win against the New England Patriots on the road. It wasn’t as dominant as their last few games, with Mac Jones playing the hero role in the second half. However, the defense held firm, bending as much as possible without breaking completely. It made up for an admittedly lackluster second half of play from the offense.

The win on Saturday kept the Bengals on top of the AFC North, a title they’ve held since last week. A mediocre start to the season saw them lose the top seed to the Baltimore Ravens. After a win last week and a Baltimore loss, though, they’ve gained sole possession of the division crown.

The Bengals are already guaranteed to make it to the playoffs after the Jaguars’ win over the Jets. All that matters to them now is whether they’ll hold home-field advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs.