Cincinnati Bengals fans received the good news before the bad news in regards to the injury statuses of Trey Hendrickson and Orlando Brown Jr. early this morning.

Hendrickson is reportedly expected to play tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers despite being listed on the injury report with a neck injury and a personal matter. The All-Pro defensive end did not travel to L.A. with the Bengals.

“Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, listed as questionable with a neck injury and a personal matter, is slated to meet the team in LA and play against the Chargers, according to coach Zac Taylor,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Just minutes later, Rapoport gave some less-than-ideal Bengals injury news.

“Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr., who is dealing with knee and fibula injuries, is not expected to play today, sources say. He's listed as questionable,” Rapoport posted.

If he indeed is inactive tonight, Brown will have missed the Bengals' last three games with injury. He started and completed the first six games of the season before playing 50% of Cincinnati's offensive snaps or less in Weeks 7 and 8. He was ruled out vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

While tonight's game vs. the Chargers is not technically a must-win, the Bengals' playoff hopes will continue to dwindle with each additional loss. Cincinnati is 4-6, which is tied for eighth-best in the AFC.

A win, which would be Cincinnati's first vs. a team currently with a winning record this season, keeps the Bengals on the edge of playoff contention. According to the NFL's Playoff Picture tool, the Bengals' playoff chances would increase from 26% to 39% with a victory over the Chargers, who would be one of the AFC's seven playoff teams if the season ended today.

If the Bengals lose, however, their odds of making it to the postseason, at 4-7 heading into their bye week, would drop to 13%.