The already leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense just got a big blow, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting on Monday that cornerback Dax Hill suffered a season-ending injury.

“The #Bengals defense just suffered another loss: Sources say starting CB Dax Hill is feared to have torn his ACL and would be out for the season,” Rapoport shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hill had found his stride in a move from safety. Now will refocus on recovery and the 2025 season.”

Hill suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at home. He went down hurt in the first quarter of the game and did not return.

The third-year-pro, who just turned 24 years old last September, had been a bright spot on an otherwise underwhelming Bengals stop unit before he got injured. Over at Pro Football Focus, Hill has a 68.2 overall rating and an 81.2 pass rush grade to go with a 68.0 mark in terms of coverage.

The Bengals immediately felt the impact of Hill's loss in the Ravens game, as Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had a big performance, finishing the contest with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 26-of-42 completions. Cincinnati also played on Sunday minus cornerback Mike Hilton, so Hill's departure left a slimmer Bengals secondary to take care of business downfield.

Hill, who signed a four-year deal worth $11.66 million with Cincinnati back in 2022, had two passes defended, 25 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack in five games with the Bengals in 2024. He played safety in his first two seasons in the NFL before converting to safety.

Bengals fans in shambles after Cincinnati lose CB Dax Hill to injury

“Always hate to see injuries regardless of team. Hoping he heals up and makes a full recovery next season,” shared @hbtCHIEFS.

“Free eats already and now they suffer another hit on defense. Hoping for a speedy recovery for him,” commented @pbp_Rich.

“Definitely feel bad for the guy. Seemed like he transitioned from safety to corner pretty well. Hope for a speedy recovery,” said @joefrias12.

“Time to start trading some guys and call this season a wash, build up a halfway decent defense for next year,” chimed in

@VontazeBurfict2.

From @23CapalotJ: “Prayers to him man and Joe burrows mvp caliber season goin up in flames cause of their record.”