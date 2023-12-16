Bengals' D.J. Reader immediately ruled out vs Vikings after suffering knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hit with more devastating news. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings and was carted off the field. He was promptly ruled out for the the remainder of the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minnesota proceeded to score a touchdown on the same drive. It goes without saying, but Cincy's narrow road to the postseason gets even more perilous if Reader is sidelined for an extended period of time.

The 29-year-old was visibly upset while leaving the field, indicating to fans that this a potential season-ending injury. Before they could even process this unfortunate development, another Bengals defender went down with a knee injury. Rookie cornerback D.J. Ivey was completely dejected as he was carted away, per Elise Jesse of All Bengals.

Cincinnati (7-6) lost franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and was without wide receiver Tee Higgins for a few weeks but has still managed to stay in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card berth. That could change now, though, as the playing status of two key members of this defense appears to be in serious doubt going forward.

D.J. Reader has 34 combined tackles, one sack and one pass defensed, while carrying an overall 82.1 grade, per Pro Football Focus. Ivey, a seventh-rounder, has worked hard to earn a role in the secondary under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Their absences are surely being felt versus the Vikings.

Their absences are surely being felt versus the Vikings.