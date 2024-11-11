The Cincinnati Bengals gave another look at their personnel as they head into Week 11. In an effort to add some depth to the roster, they held visits for running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Xavien Howard on Monday.

The Bengals were hoping that Howard could add veteran help to their struggling defense, per Mike Garafolo. However, the sides were unable to reach an agreement, sources say. Howard appeared in 13 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, recording 45 tackles, 12 pass deflections and one interception before he missed the remainder of the season with a foot injury. The Pro Bowler will continue training, and await his next opportunity.

After the Bengals traded for Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert at the trade deadline on November 5, it appears that they wanted to weigh their options further by bringing in Fournette for a workout, per Jordan Schultz. While the team didn't sign him, it could open the door for the former Super Bowl ball carrier to join another roster in need of a power RB.

The Bengals went back to the drawing board in the new week after a devastating shootout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.

Bengals sign Gary Brightwell to the practice squad

Following a huge visit day at the Bengals facility, which included a bevy of veteran players, the Bengals made a move to add running back Gary Brightwell to the practice squad, per Schultz.

Brightwell has stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.