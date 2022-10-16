The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a late road victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, courtesy of a go-ahead touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. After the win, former Saints DB and current Bengal Eli Apple took to Twitter to talk some trash, firing off some shots against his former team. He didn’t say much, but he got his message across loud and clear, declaring that “Who Dey” is superior to “Who Dat.”

Who Dey > Who Dat ✌🏿 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) October 16, 2022

Saints fans had to see this coming from a mile away. Just last year, Apple went on a jaw-dropping rant on Twitter during which he bashed the city of New Orleans as well as the Saints. In the viral tirade, Apple pulled no punches while he levied insult after insult at the organization.

While he took a more mild approach after Sunday’s win in the Bayou, he knew exactly what he was doing with his latest diss of “Who Dat” and Saints nation. Don’t be surprised if there’s some hostility in his mentions after this bold tweet, though it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t stirring the pot.

The Bengals managed a 30-26 win against the Andy Dalton-led Saints. Dalton completed 17-of-32 pass attempts for 162 yards and one touchdown. Apple, in the victory, had six tackles, including three solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Eli Apple is in his second year with the Bengals after having bounced around the league throughout his first few seasons. Drafted by the Giants in the first round in 2016 (10th overall), Apple failed to live up to expectations in the Big Apple. He’s since spent time with the Panthers, Saints, and Bengals.