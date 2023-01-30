Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was not happy after his team fell in the AFC Championship Game. He let his feelings regarding a late hit from teammate Joseph Ossai be known for all to hear.

When speaking with reporters later on, Pratt broached the topic of free agency. The Bengals linebacker hits the open market this spring. And he made a rather interesting comment regarding that fact Sunday night.

“Absolutely I want to be back. But if they don’t want me back, then…,” Pratt said. This comment, combined with the earlier rant, may leave one wondering just what the future holds for the Bengals linebacker.

Ossai also took questions from the media following the loss Sunday. Teammate BJ Hill stood next to him to offer support for the 22-year-old 2021 third-round pick. “He played his butt off the whole game,” Hill said.

The 22-year-old Bengals defensive end did admit he was focused only on chasing Mahomes down. “I was trying to push him, maybe get him going backwards because I knew he was going for that sideline,” Ossai said,

Pratt, like Ossai, is also a former third-round pick. The Bengals drafted him in 2019 out of North Carolina State. The 26-year-old linebacker has established himself as one of the team’s most reliable linebackers.

In 2022, Pratt recorded 99 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Furthermore, the 26-year-old picked off two passes and racked up 10 passes defended.

The Bengals missed out on a chance to appear in back-to-back Super Bowls. Ironically, the last team to achieve that feat was the Chiefs, who made two straight Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021.