‘He’s the real deal’: Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz delivers ultimate praise for Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is entering just his third year in the NFL, but he already has a big fan in Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz.

Well, who could blame him? Burrow has already done a lot early in his career, and he has proven himself to be a great leader who can turn the Bengals into a winning team. As Muñoz said, he is the “total package” and Cincinnati has a chance to contend for the Super Bowl every year with him leading the way.

“I love the guy. What I see as a leader, and as a second-year guy he’s an amazing leader. To me he’s the real deal. He’s total package. As long as he has the football in his hands we have a chance,” Muñoz said in his latest appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, via The Spun.

The Bengals topped the AFC North in 2021 and made it all the way to the Super Bowl, only losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the finale. With that said, it’s easy to see where Anthony Muñoz’s excitement is coming from.

Of course Burrow is at the center of the Bengals’ success last season, so like the Hall of Fame tackle, there is reason to be optimistic about Cincinnati’s future with the young quarterback.

Hopefully, though, Burrow recovers and returns to practice soon. He underwent appendectomy at the start of training camp and has remained sidelined so far, though recent updates offer a positive outlook on his potential comeback sooner rather than later.

Sure enough, Muñoz will be keeping an eye on the team and cheering for them as they try to get the job done this 2022 season.