Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback.

For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the start of training camp late in July. With that, he hasn’t taken part in any of the team’s practices so far, even though he was seen doing some light throwing in their latest practice as he continues to be present in team facilities.

Now according to Taylor, Burrow is progressing nicely in his recovery. While he also refused to comment on the timetable of his return, he eased all concerns of a potential setback.

“He’s starting to get better every single day. Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging. He’s back to himself in meetings so — looking good,” Taylor shared, per The Athletic.

Zac Taylor is also confident that Joe Burrow won’t miss time due to the latest health issue. The Bengals open the season in mid-September, and the head coach sees his star QB available for the Week 1 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He knows himself way better than we do. I trust the communications with him when we’re going to get him back out here. … We’ve got plenty of time before the opener and I trust that we’ll have a good process in place,” Taylor added.

Here’s to hoping that Burrow recovers quickly returns sooner, though. After all, the Bengals are just more fun to watch with the young signal-caller leading the way.