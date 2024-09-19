The New Orleans Saints have been one of the most dominant offenses so far through two weeks of the season, and there's a cause for celebration. That's what led Derek Carr to imitate Michael Jackson after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Unfortunately, the celebration cost Carr some money, as he was fined for the dance.

“The #NFL has fined #Saints QB Derek Carr $14,000 for his touchdown celebration imitating Michael Jackson's iconic crotch grab. No Fun League..,” Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The league has not been shy of throwing or sending fines when it comes to celebration. On Monday Night Football, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was flagged for his gun celebration after scoring a touchdown. While it was obvious why London was flagged, Carr's crotch grab was probably the thing that got him fined.

The New Orleans Saints offense is rolling

Through two weeks, the Saints have scored 91 points, which is tied for the fourth-most points scored in the NFL through a team's first two games. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has been the main reason for this, as the Saints have scored on 16 of their 21 drives this season and scored a touchdown on six straight drives against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Derek Carr has led the Saints on all of those drives and currently leads the NFL with five touchdown passes.

“I think what we've done obviously, the first two weeks here, I think, we always talk about we gotta win for our city, we gotta win for them to be happy,” Carr said after Week 2. “We want to do everything so everyone can enjoy Sundays with us. I think this is going to be an electric atmosphere. I think our fans are really excited.