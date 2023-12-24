With their playoff hopes on the line, the Bengals are hoping Ja'Marr Chase can make his return from injury in Week 17.

Ja'Marr Chase was on the sidelines as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. As the Bengals prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Zac Taylor is hoping Chase will be on the field.

However, Taylor is officially listing Chase as day-to-day, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. With no direct timetable to return, Cincinnati will see if Chase can get through practice sessions before making his return.

Chase suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 that was ultimately ruled an AC joint sprain. He was expected to miss at least Week 16 with his Week 17 status in the air. Taylor hasn't played his cards just yet, but a Chase return would be massive for the Bengals.

After losing to the Steelers, Cincinnati now sits at 8-7 on the season. They'll need to win and a bit of help if they hope to make the postseason. But if the Bengals were to sneak in, having Chase on the field will be a massive boost.

Through 14 games this season, Chase has caught 93 passes for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the Bengals in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdowns.

Whether it has been Joe Burrow or Jake Browning, Cincinnati's quarterback has looked Chase's way often. The Bengals did not have that luxury in Week 16. As their playoff chances slip away, Chase will be crucial in any Cincy offensive success.

That is of course if he is on the field. Zac Taylor didn't break much news when he called Ja'Marr Chase day-to-day. But he at least didn't rule him out for Week 17. Chase will continue working his way back from his shoulder sprain as the Bengals look for a last-second push.