Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly out for this Saturday's crucial matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with an AC joint sprain, and the Bengals were previously optimistic about the prognosis, but it seems as if he will miss this weekend's game, which is a big one for the AFC playoff picture.

More to come on this story.