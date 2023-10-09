Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially entered Jerry Rice territory. Chase also joined the ranks of four other notable wide receivers, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Ja’Marr Chase is the 5th player in NFL history to record 15 receptions and 3 receiving TD in a single game. He joins Tyler Lockett, Jimmy Smith, Jerry Rice, and Steve Largent. pic.twitter.com/tCUSpJgBnl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase was the biggest thorn on the Arizona Cardinals' side in Week 5. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made him his primary target and it paid huge dividends. Chase finished with 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a franchise-record 15 receptions.

The Bengals had scored a combined three touchdowns in their previous four games. Chase scored three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-20 win over Arizona on Sunday. The Bengals ended their touchdown drought in resounding fashion.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Burrow, who has been dealing with a nagging calf injury, also had a big game against the Cardinals. He passed for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Joe Burrow had some issues throwing the deep ball in his previous four games. This time around, he found Ja'Marr Chase time and again for long gains.

Ja'Marr Chase put things in proper perspective after the Bengals' much-needed victory.

“We're just taking a step closer to who we really are. Like I said, we keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season. Right now, we're just taking it step by step heading into the next week,” Chase said after the game.

Ja'Marr Chase fired up the Bengals' anemic offense in Week 5. Can he keep it up against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend? If Chase keeps playing like Jerry Rice, the Bengals will gain more traction after a rough start. Hopefully, they will win their third straight AFC North division title.