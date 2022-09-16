The Week 2 match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys features a battle between two All-Pro caliber talents. Ja’Marr Chase, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, will be squaring up against the interception king Trevon Diggs. It’s a matchup that fans are eagerly anticipating, as it’s sure to provide us with insane highlights.

When asked about Trevon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase gave a rather… interesting answer about the cornerback. The Bengals star acknowledged the Cowboys CB’s talent. However, Chase also pointed out a flaw of Diggs that many critics have alluded to last season. (via Mike Petraglia)

Ja’Marr Chase: “He’s got great ball skills in the air. He’s super-fast. He’s not too technically sound though. You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit or miss. He’s either all the way or not at all, but he’s definitely a great athlete.”

Chase isn’t too far off in his assessment of Diggs. The Cowboys star did collect a lot of interceptions, but he was also burned on multiple plays in hunting for these interceptions. He was criticized by many despite his All-Pro selection for his penchant of looking for big plays instead of playing traditional defense.

Sunday night will be the first time Ja’Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs will face each other in the NFL. Both the Bengals and the Cowboys are looking to redeem themselves after a loss in Week 1. Cincinnati will be heavily favored because of the absence of Dak Prescott. Can the Dallas defense, led by Diggs, do something about this?