Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.

Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase both attended LSU. So Chase had no problem saying that he was better than his former teammate.

“What about you against Justin Jefferson?

“I’m better than Justin.”

But Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t as confident when it came to Davante Adams.

“I don’t know if I’m better (than Davante Adams) … but I watch his film all the time. He told me he watches my film. That’s definitely something to keep me working.”

Adams is an elite wide receiver. He was excellent in Green Bay with the Packers. Adams and QB Aaron Rodgers developed a special connection with one another. It will be interesting to see how Adams fares with the Raiders and Derek Carr under center. According to Adams, both Carr and Rodgers are future Hall of Famers… but Carr certainly isn’t as good as Rodgers.

Ja’Marr Chase has plenty of work to do if he wants to catch up with Adams. But there is no question that Chase has an extremely bright NFL future with the Bengals.