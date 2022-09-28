Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.

After suiting up for their Week 3 win, both Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon were in doubt for Week 4 after they went through minor toe and ankle injuries, respectively. However, it appears they are good to go against the Dolphins after they were full participants in Tuesday’s practice, according to NBC Sports.

Joe Burrow will be glad to be flanked by quality offensive options, especially against a Dolphins defense that held out against the Buffalo Bills, one of the Super Bowl favorites, in Week 3, despite being outgained by almost 300 yards. Joe Mixon is one of the best running backs in the entire league, finishing third in the NFL last season in total rushing yards, and he is extremely crucial to the Bengals’ offensive gameplan. Mixon definitely takes a lot of burden off Burrow.

On the other hand, while Ja’Marr Chase is still arguably the team’s best receiver, seen specifically during their Week 1 close loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tyler Boyd did a marvelous job stepping up with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown catch against the Jets, Tee Higgins gives Burrow yet another option, as he completes the Bengals’ three-headed receiving beast. Higgins played well against the Jets, tallying five receptions for 93 yards.

Bengals fans will hope it comes together for their team soon, especially with quality players like Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins ready to suit up against the Dolphins. Nevertheless, their hopes of winning will still rest on the shoulders of Joe Burrow, who had already proven he can turn things around when needed after leading his team to the Super Bowl.