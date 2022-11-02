Joe Burrow gets brutally honest on recency bias amid Bengals’ mediocre season

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of an up-and-down 2022 campaign. They have shown glimpses of the team that made the Super Bowl last year, but they have also struggled mightily at times. Joe Burrow recently shared his take on recency bias following Cincinnati’s Monday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns, per Charlie Goldsmith.

“Last week we were the best offense in the NFL,” Burrow said. “This week everyone’s saying we stink. I need that voice and that level headed mindset. That’s part of your job as a quarterback.”

The Bengals had been heating up prior to their 32-13 loss at the hands of the Browns. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati were operating without Ja’Marr Chase in the defeat, who is dealing with an injury. Fortunately for the Bengals, Chase was not placed on the IR.

Through 8 games, Joe Burrow has performed fairly well. The Bengals QB has thrown for over 2,300 passing yards to go along with 17 touchdown passes. He is still getting sacked too often, which is a problem dating back to last season. However, Cincinnati’s strong receiving core combined with the talent of Joe Burrow makes them one of the better offenses in the league.

With that being said, there is no question that Cincinnati’s offensive attack faltered against the Browns. Joe Burrow was sacked an alarming 5 times, while the Bengals’ rushing unit produced all of 36 total yards on the ground. But that game was not telling of their overall production. Burrow understands it was a difficult contest, but he still believes that the Bengals are capable of performing well on offense.