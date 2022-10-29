Bengals make IR decision on Ja’Marr Chase after hip injury

Ja’Marr Chase was rumored to be heading to the IR following a hip injury. However, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Chase will not be placed on the IR, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Chase was originally expected to miss 4-6 weeks. This led many to believe he’d be placed on the IR. But the Bengals clearly feel as if he will be back sooner rather than later. This is crucial news for Cincinnati as they head into the second half of the season. They are currently in an AFC North battle with the Baltimore Ravens and will need all hands on deck down the stretch.

Ja’Marr Chase will still likely miss the next few weeks. Fortunately for Cincinnati, they have a bye week following their upcoming matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Chase is a vital piece to the Bengals’ offense. The talented receiver has reeled in 47 receptions through 7 games so far in 2022. Additionally, Ja’Marr Chase has tallied 605 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. Joe Burrow and Chase have tremendous chemistry with one another dating back to their LSU days as well.

Surviving without Chase will be quite the challenge. Fortunately for the Bengals, their upcoming schedule is not all that intimidating. The Browns and Panthers have both endured their share of struggles throughout the season. The Bengals will attempt to take care of business against both Carolina and Cleveland without their star wide receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase may be in line to return following Cincinnati’s Week 10 bye after avoiding the IR.