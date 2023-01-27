Joe Burrow is set to have yet another daunting test in his early run in the NFL, as the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming AFC Championship game.

Burrow is not new to playing in big games in January. Just last year, Burrow guided the Bengals to a trio of playoff wins en route to the team’s third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. He capped off the month by anchoring a double-digit comeback win against the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Overall, no team has had any answer for Burrow in the month of January. As noted by the NFL on CBS’ official Twitter account, Burrow boasts a 9-0 record as a starter in January dating back to his two-season run at LSU.

Joe Burrow is 9-0 in the month of January as a starter (NCAA/NFL) 7-0 w/ @Bengals

2-0 w/ @LSUfootballpic.twitter.com/FyCFvff2SX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2023

Burrow picked up a win in each of his two January starts at LSU, including in the Tigers’ 42-25 victory over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He has since gone on to tally seven wins in the month as a starter with the reigning AFC North champions.

Burrow will now look to make it nine victories in nine contests in January in the Bengals’ AFC title game showdown against Kansas City. He last faced the reigning AFC West champions in December, when he led Cincinnati to a 27-24 home win. This time around, the third-year passer is well aware that vital adjustments on offense will be a key to victory for the AFC North side, and he will count on his offensive coaching staff to help lead the way.

“I think we have the best coaching staff in the league,” Burrow said during a press conference ahead of the AFC title game. “They make adjustments better than anybody. Whatever we’re seeing on the field, there’s always great dialogue going on the sideline.

“We’re always trying to figure out what we can do to attack what we’re seeing and get some explosive plays and stay on track and run the ball well. They do an unbelievable job through the week and then making adjustments on game days.”

The Bengals are looking to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in team history.