There was a bit of a fusion of past and present in Cincinnati Bengals training camp Wednesday, as former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and quarterback Joe Burrow met each other on the sidelines.

Johnson is over a decade removed from the last time he played in the NFL, but he still looks like he can give any team out there some meaningful snaps. At 45 years old, Johnson remains in great shape, a testament to how dedicated he is to taking care of his body even after his playing days in the NFL. He is also probably doing that with the hopes that a team will give him one more shot at playing, but that's still very unlikely. The Bengals have a talented group of receivers led by Ja'Marr Chase, so if anything, Johnson can give Cincy receivers some tips and advice.

In any case, it's really great for Bengals fans to see the former wide receiver hanging around with Burrow and the team.

Burrow is currently sidelined by a lower-body injury, but seeing him in seeingly great spirits while standing beside Johnson must be so uplifting for worried Cincinnati diehards.

Johnson played 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, who selected him in the second round (36th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. During his career that ended with a stint with the New England Patriots in 2011, the six-time Pro Bowler amassed 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns across 166 games.

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers at home in the preseason on Friday.