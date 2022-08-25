Jessie Bates was a noteable absence in the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp. The 25-year-old safety decided to skip majority of camp after failing to secure a new long-term deal with the squad. This was after Bates was franchise tagged by the team earlier in the offseason.

The good news for the Bengals is that he’s back. His return appears to have a major impact on the squad already. Just ask superstar quarterback Joe Burrow (via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer):

“You felt the energy in the locker room when he came back. It was a nice jolt,” Burrow said.

It’s clear that the Bengals are happy to get Bates back. The same holds true for him, despite the fact that he’s not entirely pleased with the franchise’s decision not to offer him a new long-term contract. Bates will now have the season to prove that he deserves a big-money extension.

He will get another chance to negotiate a new deal next summer. However, Burrow could stand in the way of that prospect. The Bengals’ cornerstone superstar will then be eligible for his own extension, and you can be sure that that will be Cincinnati’s top priority during the offseason.

Depending on how things pan out this season and in the succeeding offseason, this could very well be Jessie Bates’ final year with the Cincinnati Bengals. There should be a handful of teams out there that could be willing to give him the money that he’s demanding if and when he becomes available.