The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs.

Burrow once again played a dominant role for the Bengals, completing 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory. He also rushed for 46 yards and a score.

The quarterback was on fire after the game, as he went after Kansas City free safety Justin Reid, who had disrespected Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins in the days leading up to the game.

“A lot of it is going to come down to making a play on the ball. They have 88.. Higgins… He’s more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down. Straight up,” Reid said.

Reid later tried to correct himself by saying he was talking about tight end Hayden Hurst.

The quarterback basically dismissed Reid and his comments. “I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about,” Burrow said.

Higgins caught 3 passes for 35 yards and 1 touchdown, while Hurst caught 2 passes for 12 yards. Ja’Marr Chase finished the game as Cincinnati’s leading receiver with 7 receptions for 97 yards.

Joe Burrow won his personal duel with Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 16 of 27 passes for 223 yards and 1 touchdown. The Bengals did an excellent job of slowing down Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who was held to 4 receptions for 56 yards. He did not get into the end zone.