Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While a handful of star NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen, took part in The Match in 2022. After a successful run last year, The Match figures to return in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked whether he’d be interested in potentially joining the playing field, to which he had the perfect, relatable response. Via Andrew Siciliano, Burrow admitted that he’d prefer not to play in order to avoid embarrassing himself on national television.

“I’m not very good at golf,” said Burrow, who added that it would “take a lot of money” for him to go and “stink it up on live TV.”

While Burrow may come off as one of those guys who is naturally talented at virtually everything he does, that’s not the case on the golf course, it seems. When it comes to golf, Joe Cool is just an Average Joe, and he’d prefer to avoid getting humiliated in front of a national audience.

As fun as it would be to see Burrow among the other quarterbacks at The Match, it doesn’t seem too likely at this juncture. Unless he goes out and gets some golf lessons in the offseason, Burrow’s participation at the event will likely have to wait.

For now, he’ll be focusing on the Bengals’ remaining schedule. Cincy has a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looming in Week 13. Currently on a three-game winning streak, an upset of the Chiefs could see the Bengals leapfrog the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North.