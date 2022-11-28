Published November 28, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are thriving at the moment by grabbing three straight wins, but their offense will get a nice boost for Week 13 against a very strong Kansas City Chiefs team. Aside from Ja’Marr Chase already returning from the IR, it also appears star running back Joe Mixon will likely suit up, who missed Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who missed Cincinnati’s win against the Titans due to a concussion, “is trending in the direction” of being able to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs, per source.”

Mixon suffered a concussion in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been in protocols ever since. However, he’s making good progress and should be in practice this week getting in some meaningful reps ahead of this massive clash with the Chiefs.

It hasn’t been a fantastic campaign for Mixon, but the numbers are respectable. He’s rushing for 3.8 yards per carry and six touchdowns for a total of 605 yards on the year. The Bengals run offense is actually one of their weak spots in 2022, ranking 27th in the NFL. It’s Joe Burrow and the wideouts who are doing the most damage.

Samaje Perine did a nice job of stepping in for Mixon on Sunday, rushing for 58 yards on 17 carries and one score. There is no question Perine will get his fair share of touches alongside Joe Mixon moving forward. The Bengals sit at 7-4 which is good for second place in the AFC North. The Chiefs are going to be a very stiff test.