Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals run game have struggled to get going this season. But the veteran running back is trying to get things back on track.

Through the first four games of the season, the Bengals have produced 358 rushing yards. They are currently averaging 89.5 yards per game on the ground.

Joe Mixon has rushed for 224 rushing yards through the first four games. This is the 20th most in the NFL. Along with this, Mixon has accounted for 82 rushing attempts, which is the second most in the NFL. He is currently averaging 2.7 yards per attempt, which is tied for 50th in the NFL.

Along with Mixon, the rest of the Bengals running backs have also struggled to move the ball successfully. The rest of the team has totaled just 134 rushing yards this season.

Mixon is clearly aware of the team’s struggles on the ground this season. And with the Bengals currently at 2-2, he is trying to get ahead of it before it derails their season.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Mixon held a meeting with the offensive line to figure out how to address their current struggles.

Mixon on why’s he’s encouraged despite the low rushing numbers: “If you watch the film, we’re literally just one piece away or one block away. Whether it’s frontside, backside or me seeing something and actually hitting it faster. Everything goes hand-in-hand.” — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 3, 2022

Following reports of the meeting, Mixon stated, “I think that’s going to take us a long way, especially down the road.”

Mixon was also sure to not only place blame on the offensive line. He stated, “If you watch the film, we’re literally just one piece away or one block away. Whether it’s frontside, backside or me seeing something and actually hitting it faster. Everything goes hand-in-hand.”

The offensive line has also struggled heavily in the passing game. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 16 times. The struggles of this unit will continue to lead to problems throughout the whole unit if they can’t figure it out. But Mixon seems keen on getting this unit back on track.