By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals.

The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, earning 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 total receptions. Hayden Hurst has played in 65% or more of the team’s offensive snaps on seven different occasions while also taking limited snaps on special teams.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow still sport the fourth-highest receiving yard total in the NFL, earning just over 3,900 yards and 31 touchdowns on 353 receptions. They place just above 570 yards away from the league-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who garnered just over 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns on 372 receptions.

Cincinnati will potentially have to lean more on their usual wide receiver targets, as well as 26-year-old tight end Mitchell Wilcox, when they face a defense with the lowest completion percentage and seventh-lowest receiving yards allowed this season without Hayden Hurst. The Bengals have never dipped below 200 passing yards in their six-game win streak, finding a way to take a comfortable victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite throwing for 184 yards and rushing for 53 more.

“We got hot,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said after aiding in an effort to pick off quarterback Tom Brady twice. “We are a fairly tough defense. You know, fairly tough. I think we are tough as nails to get four turnovers on four possessions.”

Though the Bengals lost Hayden Hurst just one day before the Christmas Eve game, Cincinnati edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will be available to play through a broken wrist when the team suits up against the Patriots.

The Bengals will kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. EST this Saturday in Gillette Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.