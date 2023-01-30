The AFC Championship Game is in full swing as the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battle for a spot in the Super Bowl. Kansas City seemed poised to go ahead by two scores late in the third quarter, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals climbed back into the game thanks to a mistake by the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes fumbled for the first time in the playoffs. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the football.

Burrow and the Bengals came close to punting the football on the ensuing drive. However, they opted to go for it on a fourth and six, completing a 35-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase’s completion set the Bengals up to score a game-tying touchdown. Samaje Perine punched the ball in from two yards out to tie it for Burrow and Cincinnati.

The Bengals trailed earlier in the game by as much as 13-3. However, two field goals from Evan McPherson brought them close. A touchdown pass from Burrow to Tee Higgins tied the game for the Bengals in the third.

However, Kansas City regained the lead before the fourth quarter. Mahomes found Marquez Valdez Scantling in the end zone for the go-ahead score at the time.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are vying for their second straight appearance in the Super Bowl. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams last February in Super Bowl LVI.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.