The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are locked into a classic AFC Championship Sunday evening. The game has been back and forth, with both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow matching each other.

Late in the third quarter with the game tied 13-13, Mahomes evaded pressure up the middle and made an amazing off-balance throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 19-yard touchdown. He fit the pass just beyond the outstretched hands of Bengals CB Mike Hilton.

Patrick Mahomes is insane 🎯

The throw was stuff of legend, which we are all used to seeing from Mahomes. It left all sorts of media personalities taken aback on Twitter.

God, Mahomes is gifted. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 30, 2023

Holy cow what a throw by Mahomes. A frozen rope in traffic for six. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 30, 2023

Damn Mahomes… just damn. Out there just willing things to happen — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 30, 2023

It is even more impressive when you take into context Patrick Mahomes’ health situation. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did Mahomes suit up, he has played extremely well.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 13-3 lead, but that has become commonplace when these teams meet up. A lot has been made of Mahomes’ inability to beat Burrow. He is 0-3 against him all-time. That includes last year’s AFC Championship when the Chiefs blew a double-digit lead.

The Chiefs have actually held a lead going into the fourth quarter in each meeting. Yet, Burrow and the Bengals never go away. It appears to be happening once again. Mahomes fumbled on the next Chiefs possession and Burrow led the Bengals on a game-tying touchdown drive.

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the game is tied 20-20. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.