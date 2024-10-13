The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a close performance against the Baltimore Ravens. The 41-38 loss brings the Bengals' record to 1-4. Ahead of Sunday Night Football in Week 6, running back Chase Brown will be available against the New York Giants.

Brown came into the week with the questionable tag, but it appears that Cincinnati's top rusher over two consecutive games will play Sunday night, per Jordan Schultz.

The Bengals also have Zack Moss cleared at the moment. Moss has given the offense quality production with 211 yards on 57 rushing attempts and two touchdowns this season. Brown and Moss have been operating in a timeshare, but over the previous two contests, it seems that Brown was slowly pulling ahead as the primary ball-carrier. It's uncertain at this stage what Zac Taylor's plans are for the two talented runners, but it's likely that they'll both handle a similar workload in Week 6.

Chase Brown will play for Bengals in Week 6

The Bengals desperately need a victory against the Giants, after starting the 2024-25 campaign on a losing note. There were many signs of encouragement in their Week 5 loss to the Ravens, but the defensive struggles allowed them to fall short once again. Cincinnati's passing game with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have reestablished a strong rhythm, and Taylor will look to keep leaning on it in the upcoming games.

Their running game has given a reliable source of yardage and points. Brown has 41 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and he's averaged 13.5 carries for 63 yards in his previous two outings. Look for Moss to possibly be involved early, but if Brown's isn't too hampered by his quadricep injury, then there could be a true shift in roles between Bengals running backs.

It'll be interesting to see Taylor's game plan on Sunday, facing a Giants defense that held the Seattle Seahawks running backs to a combined 30 rushing yards on seven carries in their previous performance.