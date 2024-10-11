The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 6 desperately needing a win. They lost a shootout to the Baltimore Ravens last week and fell to 1-4 and last place in the AFC North. Ahead of their primetime matchup with the Giants, we'll make our Bengals Week 6 bold predictions.

The offense has been humming this season for the Bengals, as they rank fourth in points scored. They scored 38 last Sunday and held a ten-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The defense was not able to hold on, a common theme for them this year, and Cincinnati lost again. The Giants' offense has not looked this good in many years and could provide a tough test.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will be out of this game with a concussion. This is the second straight game that the budding star has missed. Daniel Jones and crew put up solid offensive numbers in their 29-20 win over the Seahawks without Nabers in Week 5. That should help the Bengals on defense in this game.

With all of that said, let's make our Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 bold predictions.

Joe Burrow will surpass 300 yards again

Despite the Bengals' 1-4 record. Joe Burrow has been spectacular this year. The quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards twice including a 392-yard performance against the Ravens. He has 12 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season and should succeed against a struggling Giants secondary.

The Giants will also be without Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is week-to-week with a wrist injury that required surgery. While the Bengals' offensive line is decimated by injuries, they will have a slightly easier game without Thibodeaux. Brian Burnes and Dexter Lawrence will play in this game.

The Bengals need their offense to dominate in every game to have any chance of winning. While Burrow has been great, they have only one win and it was over the Panthers. They have to throw the ball a lot to win and he will succeed in that game plan.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both crack 75 yards

When the Bengals pass, Burrow targets Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the most. The two star wide receivers were beneficiaries of Burrow's excellent game last week, both scoring two touchdowns. Chase went for a ridiculous 193 yards and Higgins picked up 83 of his own. They will both succeed against the Giants this week.

Expect the two stars to each go for 75 yards in this game. The Giants have struggled to bottle up wide receivers so far this season and that will continue. They will also find the end zone, making Bengals fans and fantasy managers very happy. While the run game has also been solid for the Bengals, the Giants have a solid run defense.

Bengals squeak out their second win

The Bengals need to win games quickly to save their playoff chances. Very few 1-4 teams have ever made the playoffs and even fewer 1-5 teams have turned it around in time. While the Bengals had high expectations this season, they have not lived up to them so far. They will start their march to the playoffs with a win over the Giants.

It will not be easy to beat this Giants team, at least certainly not as easy as it appeared earlier this year. The teams are fairly evenly matched and this will be a close game that Burrow and the Bengals will sneak out.