Week 11 of the NFL season saw multiple NFL players suffer serious injuries, including players like Joe Burrow and Cooper Kupp.

Well, it's been a tough week for injuries in the NFL. Week 11 of the NFL season saw notable players go down with nasty injuries, some of which are likely to be season-ending. With that in mind, let's go around the league and look at which star players suffered an injury.

TE Mark Andrews, Ravnes

Thursday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens was one of the most highly-anticipated games on the schedule. Two powerhouses and division rivals going against each other? That's a lot of fun! However, the game ended with injuries to stars on both teams that will significantly alter their season.

The first injury was to Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews. After getting tackled by Logan Wilson, Andrews was taken out of the game due to a leg injury. That injury ended up being a season-ending one, with the TE suffering a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury. The injury sparked yet another debate on the controversial hip drop injury.

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals

In that same game, the Bengals lost their star quarterback to another season-ending injury. After capping off one of their first drives with a touchdown, Joe Burrow headed straight to the medical tent. It looked to be a hand injury of sorts, and Burrow was completely unable to throw a football. He was eventually ruled out of the game.

Many expected Burrow to miss some weeks with an injury. That's why it came as a complete surprise to the NFL world when the Bengals announced that Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Cincinnati's nightmare season continues to be worse.

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams

Arguably the most popular wide receiver in fantasy, Cooper Kupp was doing quite well in his first full season back from injury. The Rams star isn't quite having an MVP-level season, but he's done well enough to earn the attention of defenses. However, it seems like Kupp is once again going to have to deal with an injury.

During the Rams' game against the Seahawks, Cooper Kupp was forced to exit the game with an apparent ankle injury. Ankle injuries are tricky in the NFL, as they can either be a week-long absence or a month or two, depending on the severity. Hopefully, this inury doesn't end up jeopardizing his season.

RB De'Von Achane, Dolphins

One of the breakout stars this season, Achane was the top running back on the Dolphins' exquisite offense. However, an injury a month or so ago forced Achane to miss significant time. Sunday's tilt against the Raiders was Achane's first game back, but it ended quite prematurely for him.

During the first quarter of the Dolphins-Raiders game, De'Von Achane limped off the field with an ankle injury. The team ruled him questionable for the game, but did not return to the field. NFL fans will observe Achane's injury status, given his fantasy value.

It's also worth noting that star WR Tyreek Hill momentarily left the same game with a hand injury. However, he was able to return to the game.

RB Kenneth Walker Jr, Seahawks

The Seahawks have leaned heavily on Kenneth Walker Jr's talents on the field. Seattle's ground game opens up so many opportunities for the passing attack to do its damage. However, it seems that the Seahawks will need to find a way to make their rushing game work without their star WR.

Walker Jr was taken out early during the Seahawks' game against the Rams with an injury. Afterwards, it was revealed that Walker suffered an oblique injury. Head coach Pete Carroll believes that Walker could be out for some time with this injury.

RB Aaron Jones, Packers (knee)

Aaron Jones has been a crucial part of Packers' attack this season. Good things happen to Green Bay when they decide to hand him the ball. However… the Packers suffered a bit of a scare against the Chargers last night after Jones exited the game with a knee injury. Thankfully for the Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur believes that the injury won't be the season-ending kind.

Additionally, Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa was taken out of the game due to a foot injury.

S Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

After a three-game losing streak, the 49ers' defense is back on track over the last two games. The defense has looked a lot better over the last two games. Unfortunately, their secondary once again took a major hit. All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered an injury during the game, and Kyle Shanahan believes that the injury is season-ending.