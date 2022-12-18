By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot at the right time… again. However, one could argue that this year has been a much more impressive showing for Cincy. They have won games with their trio of star receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd on the injury report at various points. Against the Buccaneers in Week 15, the gang will be back together, as Higgins and Boyd are expected to play per Ian Rapoport.

“The #Bengals are expecting to have WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing today, source said. Both are listed as questionable.”

Higgins and Boyd were taken out of the Bengals’ last game against the Browns due to a hamstring and finger injury, respectively. Boyd’s injury in particular was rather gruesome, as his finger dislocation broke the skin. Thankfully, both players are ready to go for Week 15 as Cincy prepares for the playoffs.

The Bengals have proven that they can win games even with their top guns out, though. Even though Ja’Marr Chase took most of the production, Joe Burrow Cincy banked on contributions from their second-string receivers to seal the win against Cleveland. Now, with Chase, Boyd, and Higgins back on the field, the Bucs just found themselves in an even worse spot.

Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl last season, many fans called the Bengals’ success story a “fluke”. This season is proving that their success can be sustained in the next few years. Can Joe Burrow and co. do the unthinkable and win the Super Bowl right after failing to capture it in the previous season?