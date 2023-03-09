Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Teams needing an upgrade at the said position should be craving to have someone of his caliber to run their offense from under center. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, with teams, who are supposed to be going all out to find a QB, having already expressed their disinterest in the idea of trading for Jackson.

That reeks of collusion for many NFL observers and fans, and while that’s something that is very difficult to prove, it’s not stopping people from showing their disappointment over how things have turned out for Lamar Jackson this offseason. Even a player from one of the Ravens’ rival teams in the AFC North Division has voiced out against what is being perceived to be a low move by Baltimore.

“The ravens sabotaging 8,” Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd posted on Twitter, clearly referencing Lamar Jackson’s situation by mentioning the quarterback’s jersey number.

With the Ravens and Lamar Jackson failing to see each other eye to eye with regard to an extension deal, Baltimore opted to use a nonexclusive franchise tag on him. It is a move being interpreted by some as a sign of collusion between NFL teams because how could Baltimore show such confidence that no other teams would offer Jackson a mega-deal the Ravens couldn’t match?

Jackson played in 12 games in the 2022 NFL season and passed for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions on a 62.3 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries.