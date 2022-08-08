Bengals’ Joe Burrow takes small step toward recovery after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been slowly working his way back to the field after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the start of training camp. While Burrow has been present at the team’s facilities during camp, he has not taken part in practice while on the mend. On Monday, Burrow made a small, but significant, step in his recovery process, as he was spotted on the practice field doing some light throwing, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Joe Burrow is doing some very light throwing. pic.twitter.com/n09e1ZHGn0 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 8, 2022

This is the first time Burrow has been actively involved in any drills at camp, and while it’s not much physically, it’s an important step in his recovery to see him able to go through the motions on offense again.

Despite Burrow getting back onto the field on Monday, head coach Zac Taylor still refused to put a timetable on when fans can expect to see the Bengals star quarterback at 100% strength. Until Burrow is fully recovered from his appendectomy, Brandon Allen will continue to run with the first stringers.

Burrow underwent the procedure on July 27, so it makes sense that he’s only just starting to throw a football again. It’s a major procedure, albeit common, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Burrow is still a little bit away from returning to practice.

Burrow’s father, Jim Burrow, indicated that his son is not quite close to returning just yet, but revealed the recovery was going well and that it shouldn’t be too long until the quarterback is back to practicing at full capacity.