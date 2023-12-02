Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is not concerned about quarterback Jake Browning's wrist injury ahead of Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has been on the injury report all week with a wrist injury, but coach Zac Taylor made it clear he'll be ready to play this Monday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, via Ben Baby.

Even with the injury, Browning has been a full participant in practice all week. He'll now get his second start of the year, after almost pulling off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. They ultimately lost 16-10, but it was a decent sign that they could hang in there with one of the AFC's contenders. Browning and the Bengals will still need to put up more points offensively if they want to have any shot at the playoffs or get some more wins.

In his first career star, Browning went 19-26 for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception, though Cincy got lucky on a couple tipped passes that landed in the hands of Bengals receivers. He's shown a decent connection with Ja'Marr Chase, who caught four receptions for 81 yards.

The loss of Joe Burrow due to a season-ending wrist injury has been devastating to Cincinnati, who had big hopes after two consecutive conference championship appearances. The Bengals already got off to a slow start this season because of Burrow's calf injury, and now they've lost him for the rest of the year thanks to the wrist.

At 5-6, it may be too late for the Bengals to bid for a wild card spot without Burrow, especially with how competitive the AFC is. It's good news that Browning is able to play, but that may not be enough to compete with the Jaguars or their conference rivals.